Edge (DADI) Trading Up 1.2% This Week

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Edge has a market cap of $2.37 million and $1,045.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edge token can currently be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, FCoin, Gate.io and OKEx. In the last seven days, Edge has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00029819 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $523.78 or 0.03778489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00027215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00216104 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Edge (CRYPTO:DADI) is a token. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Edge's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Edge is edge.network/en. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi.

The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Edge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, KuCoin, Ethfinex, HitBTC, FCoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

