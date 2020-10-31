Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.61.

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $5,418,877.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,487,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $1,490,800.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,278 shares of company stock valued at $38,680,084 in the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 218.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,443,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,108,172,000 after purchasing an additional 40,784,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,416,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,751,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,406,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,794,673 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $854,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 268.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,987,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $344,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $71.69 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $87.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

