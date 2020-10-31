Electra 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,667.00 (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. In the last week, Electra has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electra has a total market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $3,667.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,583,464,400 coins and its circulating supply is 28,716,307,847 coins. Electra’s official message board is medium.com/@electrafoundation. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

