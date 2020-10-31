Employers (NYSE:EIG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

NYSE EIG opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.06. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The company has a market cap of $928.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.14.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Employers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Employers’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Employers will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In other Employers news, Director Michael J. Mcsally purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Employers by 180.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 64,271 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Employers in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Employers by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,188 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Employers by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,087,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,071,000 after purchasing an additional 88,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

