Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EIGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Get Endurance International Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EIGI opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. Endurance International Group has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.68 million, a P/E ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Endurance International Group had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $273.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.31 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Endurance International Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Endurance International Group news, COO Kimberly Simone sold 20,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $113,692.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 6,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $40,054.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,526 shares of company stock worth $347,351 in the last 90 days. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIGI. Siris Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,575,000. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Endurance International Group by 480.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 771,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 638,669 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Endurance International Group by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,128,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 440,168 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,623,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 700,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 359,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.