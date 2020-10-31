Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Short Interest Update

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the September 30th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:ENIA opened at $6.50 on Friday. Enel Américas has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.11). Enel Américas had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENIA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,170,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,391,000 after buying an additional 644,941 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Enel Américas in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,878,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Enel Américas in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,174,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 123.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 239,204 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 69.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 155,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Enel Américas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Enel Américas from $10.00 to $9.20 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

About Enel Américas

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

