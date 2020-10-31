Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Envista from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Envista from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVST opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92. Envista has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $640.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.20 million. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Envista in the third quarter valued at $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Envista in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Envista in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Envista by 23.8% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Envista by 3,361.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

