Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $818.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $782.00 to $818.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Equinix from $730.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Equinix from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $824.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $796.70.

Equinix stock opened at $731.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Equinix has a 52 week low of $477.87 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The company has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $778.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $732.19.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.64, for a total transaction of $830,228.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at $12,532,639.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.55, for a total value of $538,579.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,272.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,333,657 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Equinix by 24.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.6% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 10.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.3% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

