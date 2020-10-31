EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESLOY opened at $61.69 on Friday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $80.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 0.83.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

