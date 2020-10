EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESLOY opened at $61.69 on Friday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $80.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 0.83.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.