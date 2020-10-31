Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Morgan Stanley

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 39.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ETSY. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research upgraded Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.45.

Shares of ETSY opened at $121.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. Etsy has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $154.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. Analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $424,841.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $9,996,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,752 shares of company stock worth $43,305,730. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,609,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Etsy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,921,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,304,000 after purchasing an additional 127,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

