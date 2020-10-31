Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $170.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.81% from the company’s current price.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Etsy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.45.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $121.59 on Thursday. Etsy has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $154.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total value of $74,857.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $149,589.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $100,227.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,219.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,752 shares of company stock valued at $43,305,730 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 54.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.2% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 5.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 10.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.