EUNO Trading Up 24.7% This Week (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. During the last week, EUNO has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar. EUNO has a market capitalization of $37,498.04 and $11,302.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.37 or 0.00665723 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000553 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 40,498,841 coins and its circulating supply is 38,696,634 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

