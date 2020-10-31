Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) versus Leju (NASDAQ:LEJU) Critical Analysis

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) and Leju (NYSE:LEJU) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Fangdd Network Group and Leju’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fangdd Network Group -25.29% -113.53% -18.74% Leju N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fangdd Network Group and Leju’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fangdd Network Group $511.05 million 1.08 -$73.31 million ($4.14) -1.59 Leju $692.60 million 0.48 $11.52 million $0.08 30.50

Leju has higher revenue and earnings than Fangdd Network Group. Fangdd Network Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leju, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Leju shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Fangdd Network Group and Leju, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fangdd Network Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Leju 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Leju beats Fangdd Network Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric data-driven transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products. As of December 31, 2019, its marketplace had approximately 1,254,580 real estate agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications. It also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA); and official accounts on Weixin, a social communication platform and Weibo, a microblog. In addition, the company provides selling discount coupons; and facilitating online property viewing, physical property visits, marketing events, and pre-sale customer support, as well as home furnishing business transactions on its platform for new residential properties. Further, it sells advertising primarily on the SINA new residential properties and home furnishing websites; and acts as an advertising agent for the SINA home page and non-real estate Websites with respect to advertising sold to real estate developers and home furnishing suppliers. Additionally, the company offers fee-based online property listing services to real estate agents; and services to individual property sellers. Leju Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

