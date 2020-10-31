First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average of $31.54. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.16.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 11,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.10 per share, with a total value of $364,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,252.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.