First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from First Mid Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40.

First Mid Bancshares has increased its dividend by 65.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

FMBH opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.59. First Mid Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $36.25. The company has a market cap of $464.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.82.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Mid Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

