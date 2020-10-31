First Quadrant L P CA Acquires 405 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 9.5% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 14.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS opened at $65.01 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.06.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.