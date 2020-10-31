First Quadrant L P CA Acquires Shares of 2,781 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $995,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $13,079,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 28.6% in the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.68.

NBIX stock opened at $98.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.50. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.66 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $268,221.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,242.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $403,104.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,085,077.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,634 shares of company stock valued at $765,348 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

