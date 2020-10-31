First Quadrant L P CA Cuts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,560 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 13,416 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,634,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,223 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $682,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,839,237 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $497,484,000 after acquiring an additional 702,457 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $370,644,000 after acquiring an additional 31,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,768,082 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $239,258,000 after acquiring an additional 887,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $28.62 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.