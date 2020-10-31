First Quadrant L P CA Cuts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.3% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.2% during the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $78.94 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $84.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.01. The firm has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

In related news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSX. Stephens upgraded CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CSX from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

