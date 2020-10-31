First Quadrant L P CA Decreases Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Discovery were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Discovery by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,486,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,339,000 after purchasing an additional 920,076 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Discovery by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 20,241 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Discovery by 20.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 370,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after acquiring an additional 64,124 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Discovery by 300,477.8% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 81,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 81,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $18.32 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Discovery had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DISCK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

