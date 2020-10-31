First Quadrant L P CA Decreases Position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,735 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in PlayAGS during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PlayAGS during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PlayAGS during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in PlayAGS during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 38.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on PlayAGS from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

NYSE:AGS opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. PlayAGS Inc has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13). The business had revenue of $16.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 52.74% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. On average, analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

