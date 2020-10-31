First Quadrant L P CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 72.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 763.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 90.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 203.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 148.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth $132,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $85.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.44.

In related news, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 2,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $159,620.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,287.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,067,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,230 shares of company stock valued at $6,035,273 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

