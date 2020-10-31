First Quadrant L P CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.81.

EMR stock opened at $64.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.92. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.