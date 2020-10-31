First Quadrant L P CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth about $1,144,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at about $640,000. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.40.

LBRDK stock opened at $141.71 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $152.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.71 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.21.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

