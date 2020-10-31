First Quadrant L P CA Decreases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,648,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,766,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476,777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,027,173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,782,719 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,422,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,076,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $632,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.42.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $5,191,950. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $109.57 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $123.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

