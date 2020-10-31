First Quadrant L P CA Decreases Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. AXA raised its holdings in Baxter International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 264,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after buying an additional 26,988 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 204,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,078,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $77.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

In related news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $1,287,422.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,031.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $25,912.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,381.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

