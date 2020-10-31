First Quadrant L P CA Has $137,000 Holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 63.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 551.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. BidaskClub raised Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

LAMR stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.30. Lamar Advertising Co has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.30 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

