First Quadrant L P CA Has $163,000 Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in NVR were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in NVR in the third quarter valued at $1,327,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 366.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 20.0% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.8% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 25.0% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVR opened at $3,953.09 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,043.01 and a 1 year high of $4,530.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,156.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,614.23.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $56.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 223.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVR. ValuEngine lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,668.25.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 17 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3,919.98 per share, for a total transaction of $66,639.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,999.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total transaction of $7,936,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,226,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

