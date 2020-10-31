First Quadrant L P CA Has $2.57 Million Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA owned 0.05% of Landstar System worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter worth $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth $66,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 95.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth $100,000.

LSTR stock opened at $124.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $139.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.42%. Equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

In related news, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $1,299,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $377,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,971.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,980,751. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

