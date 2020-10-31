First Quadrant L P CA Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,457 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,694 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.81.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

