First Quadrant L P CA Has $206,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 79.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 13.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.61.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $349.63 on Friday. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $387.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.73. The company has a market capitalization of $140.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total value of $1,623,489.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.36, for a total transaction of $29,871,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 675,895 shares of company stock worth $239,088,699. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

