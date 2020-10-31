First Quadrant L P CA Has $215,000 Stock Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Mak Capital One LLC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 4,133,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,457 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Agilysys by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 777,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 417,929 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Agilysys by 196.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 302,893 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the second quarter worth approximately $4,587,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the second quarter worth approximately $3,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGYS. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. National Securities upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of AGYS opened at $27.08 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average is $21.53.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.