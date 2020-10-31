First Quadrant L P CA Has $3.66 Million Stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,155 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDDY. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Godaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Godaddy by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Godaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Godaddy by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Godaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Godaddy alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GDDY. TheStreet lowered shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Godaddy from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Godaddy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Godaddy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Godaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

In other news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $76,806.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,687.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $3,090,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,671.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,104 shares of company stock worth $5,686,970 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GDDY opened at $70.74 on Friday. Godaddy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.70.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($4.23). Godaddy had a positive return on equity of 50.04% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $806.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Godaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.