First Quadrant L P CA Has $3.96 Million Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,133 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 432,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,880,000 after buying an additional 149,390 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ELS. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

In related news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 17,836 shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $1,186,629.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,802,185.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $59.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.04 and its 200 day moving average is $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $77.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.