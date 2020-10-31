First Quadrant L P CA Has $4.88 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,777 shares during the period. The Bank of New York Mellon makes up approximately 0.6% of First Quadrant L P CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,493,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $714,760,000 after acquiring an additional 50,870 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,070,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,125,000 after acquiring an additional 653,317 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,686,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,569 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,883,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,691,000 after purchasing an additional 948,323 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 432.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.68.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

