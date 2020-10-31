First Quadrant L P CA Has $5.08 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 21,613 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 0.6% of First Quadrant L P CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 153.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 74.5% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.68.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $56.11 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $62.60. The company has a market cap of $168.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.