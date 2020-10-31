First Quadrant L P CA Invests $262,000 in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 73.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.2% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $377,679.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,792.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Eisner bought 40,555 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,982,181.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,859.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IAC. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.04.

IAC opened at $120.72 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $137.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.09.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

