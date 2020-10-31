First Quadrant L P CA Lowers Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 23.2% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 35,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2,859.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $5,563,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 79.2% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.2% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $206.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.15. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $304.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.