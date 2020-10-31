First Quadrant L P CA Lowers Stake in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,830 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Pzena Investment Management were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Investment Services of America LLC increased its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 103,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 38,614 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Pzena Investment Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 88.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the period. 15.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PZN stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.74 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 2.99%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

