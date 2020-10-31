First Quadrant L P CA Reduces Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth about $12,013,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,894,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,598,561,000 after acquiring an additional 254,321 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $748,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FE stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.40. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.72.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.