First Quadrant L P CA Reduces Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,633 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.8% of First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,251 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,811 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,944,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,527 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,390,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,587,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,759,000 after purchasing an additional 977,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $130.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $110.51 and a twelve month high of $170.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.28 and a 200 day moving average of $153.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.93.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

