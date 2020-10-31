First Quadrant L P CA Reduces Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises 0.6% of First Quadrant L P CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,367 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $209.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $224.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

