First Quadrant L P CA Reduces Stock Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Centene were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Centene by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617,774 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Centene by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,366,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,627 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 1,386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,456,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,577 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,875,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,728,000 after purchasing an additional 441,835 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of CNC stock opened at $59.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.91. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.18.

In related news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $2,216,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $542,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,380 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.