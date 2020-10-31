First Quadrant L P CA Sells 1,166 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,622 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in NIKE by 27.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,474,337 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $287,467,000 after purchasing an additional 754,963 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NIKE by 34.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in NIKE by 33.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,160,381 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $96,010,000 after purchasing an additional 290,011 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 12.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in NIKE by 5.9% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 46,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE stock opened at $120.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $131.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NIKE from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $12,185,816.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,519,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,072,879.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 791,319 shares of company stock valued at $98,440,914 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

