First Quadrant L P CA Sells 201 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 785 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $213.00 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $158.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McDonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

