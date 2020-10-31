First Quadrant L P CA Sells 3,273 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 47.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 72,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 261.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 177,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 128,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 101.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 315,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after buying an additional 159,127 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 27.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 10.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after buying an additional 18,386 shares during the period. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A alerts:

LSXMA stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average is $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 4.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSXMA. CSFB upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.