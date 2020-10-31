First Quadrant L P CA Sells 3,583 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Celanese were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,423,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,245,288,000 after purchasing an additional 561,974 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,754,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,533,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 614,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,019,000 after acquiring an additional 24,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $87,502.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,184.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $113.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.33. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 78.07%.

CE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Celanese from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

