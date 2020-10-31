First Quadrant L P CA Sells 43,677 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,677 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NATI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 75,799 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 11.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 12.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter valued at $374,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.97. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $47.89.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $308.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.05 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

In other National Instruments news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $199,600.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.