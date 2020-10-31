First Quadrant L P CA Sells 49,126 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,126 shares during the quarter. Equity Commonwealth makes up approximately 0.6% of First Quadrant L P CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First Quadrant L P CA owned approximately 0.14% of Equity Commonwealth worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQC. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 32.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 282,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 70,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,936,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,527,000 after acquiring an additional 38,635 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 9.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 38.0% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 12.7% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 22,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQC opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $31.25. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 133.84, a quick ratio of 133.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 560.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $2.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

