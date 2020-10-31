First Quadrant L P CA Sells 5,038 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA owned about 0.05% of Robert Half International worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 607.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 112.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 461.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $63.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day moving average is $51.53. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

In other Robert Half International news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $199,949.75. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

